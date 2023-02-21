FORA Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 500.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $8,380,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Booking by 63.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 3.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,462.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,245.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2,018.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,639.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,496.38.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.