FORA Capital LLC Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 146,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 44.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

