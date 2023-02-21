FORA Capital LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 33.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 69.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $352,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $99.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.95. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

