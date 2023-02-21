FORA Capital LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond grew its position in Booking by 7.8% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 64.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,496.38.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $2,462.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,245.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,018.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,639.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

