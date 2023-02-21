FORA Capital LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 160.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Carter’s by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,139,000 after acquiring an additional 209,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,251,000 after acquiring an additional 149,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.07. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

