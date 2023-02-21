FORA Capital LLC Has $530,000 Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Carter’s by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after buying an additional 209,604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,251,000 after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carter’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of CRI opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

