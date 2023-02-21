FORA Capital LLC Increases Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ICUI. Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

ICU Medical Stock Performance

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $179.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -114.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $251.73.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.