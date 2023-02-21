FORA Capital LLC Invests $417,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,844 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

