FORA Capital LLC Invests $421,000 in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,883 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

A number of brokerages have commented on ORA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.