FORA Capital LLC Invests $421,000 in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,883 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ormat Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies
In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ormat Technologies Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- The Real Super Bowl Winner: DraftKings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.