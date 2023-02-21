FORA Capital LLC Invests $451,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 9,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 118,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.