FORA Capital LLC Invests $451,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.52 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.