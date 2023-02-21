FORA Capital LLC Invests $477,000 in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

