FORA Capital LLC Invests $522,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Post by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,054,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Post by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after buying an additional 391,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Post by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 171,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Post by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,200,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.55.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Stories

