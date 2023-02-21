FORA Capital LLC Invests $522,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 1,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Post by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Stock Up 1.6 %

POST stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.