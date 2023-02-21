FORA Capital LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,200. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

