FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

