FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITEGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LITE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lumentum by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 352.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $68,549,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Stock Down 0.4 %

Lumentum stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $105.05.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.