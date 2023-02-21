FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LITE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lumentum by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 352.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $68,549,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Lumentum stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $105.05.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

