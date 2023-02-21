FORA Capital LLC Purchases 2,324 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $4,230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,364 shares of company stock worth $9,876,374. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

