FORA Capital LLC Purchases 393 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 52.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBA. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

