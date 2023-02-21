FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in IAC by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IAC by 12,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IAC Stock Down 4.5 %
IAC stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IAC Company Profile
IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.
