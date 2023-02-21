FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in IAC by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IAC by 12,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Stock Down 4.5 %

IAC stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

