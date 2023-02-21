FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,297 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Trading Down 0.1 %

ARMK opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

