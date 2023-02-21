FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,883 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,883 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Ormat Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $92.45 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies
In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ormat Technologies Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
Featured Articles
