FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tobam lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

