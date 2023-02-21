FORA Capital LLC Takes $357,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 684,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,508,000 after purchasing an additional 44,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 654,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,286,000 after purchasing an additional 57,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

