FORA Capital LLC Takes $373,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AES by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in AES by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AES by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AES by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in AES by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Insider Activity at AES

AES Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AES opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.42%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

