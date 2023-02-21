FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,649,000 after purchasing an additional 200,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

