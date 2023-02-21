FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CONMED by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CONMED by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CONMED by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

CONMED Trading Down 0.4 %

CNMD stock opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

