FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,634.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,332,000 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

