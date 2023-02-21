FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEI. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,865.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,958,711.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $135,865.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,958,711.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares worth $2,984,088. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $176.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $177.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.15.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $609.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Articles

