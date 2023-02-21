FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 75,362 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Honda Motor by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 197,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,199,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 518,255 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.9 %

Honda Motor Profile

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

