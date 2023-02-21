FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.57. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $50,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

