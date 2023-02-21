FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. JMP Securities lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 12,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $741,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,803,004.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 12,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $741,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,803,004.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,809 shares of company stock worth $6,464,890. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading

