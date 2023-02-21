FORA Capital LLC Trims Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 30,502 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BHP Group by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after buying an additional 834,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BHP Group by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 621,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.70) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,097.75.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

