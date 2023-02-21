Frax Share Market Capitalization Reaches $777.92 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $10.51 or 0.00042771 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $777.92 million and $34.17 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,012,565 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

