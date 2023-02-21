FTX Token Reaches Market Cap of $542.12 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00006707 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $542.12 million and approximately $54.07 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00418567 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.15 or 0.27726638 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000146 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.