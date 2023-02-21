Generation Bio (GBIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.
GBIO opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.59.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Generation Bio from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
