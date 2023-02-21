Generation Bio (GBIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Generation Bio Price Performance

GBIO opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Generation Bio from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

About Generation Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

