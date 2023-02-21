Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

About Genuine Parts

NYSE GPC opened at $180.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.95. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.