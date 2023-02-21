Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.
