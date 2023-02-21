Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $180.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.95. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

