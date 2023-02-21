Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.27- EPS.
Globant Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of GLOB stock opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.32. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.63 and a 52 week high of $286.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.11.
About Globant
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
