Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.27- EPS.

Globant Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.32. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.63 and a 52 week high of $286.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Globant

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

