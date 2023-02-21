GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its stake in shares of GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in GoGreen Investments were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

GoGreen Investments Price Performance

GOGN opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. GoGreen Investments Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

About GoGreen Investments

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

