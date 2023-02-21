Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,656 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.45% of Golden Falcon Acquisition worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 619.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 539,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 464,360 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,011,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 34.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GFX opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

