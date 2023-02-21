Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,070.07, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $92.27.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $974,002.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 110,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,966,000 after buying an additional 151,584 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after buying an additional 182,952 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

