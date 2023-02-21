Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $939.00 million-$965.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.82 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.90-$1.93 EPS.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $121.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $11,761,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 80,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after buying an additional 67,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

