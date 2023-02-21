Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.33-$2.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.50 million-$283.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.90-$6.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $121.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,761,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 80,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after buying an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after buying an additional 67,955 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

