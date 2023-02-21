Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$209.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.90-$6.47 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 3.0 %

LOPE stock opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

