Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,079 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,922 shares of company stock worth $2,200,185. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. HSBC increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.