Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $62.08.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,939,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,684,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,076,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,939,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,684,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,076,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at $130,039,161.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,232 shares of company stock worth $15,752,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.