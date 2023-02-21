Haverford Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,726 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

