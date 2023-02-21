Haverford Trust Co Has $270,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 890.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

