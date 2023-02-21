Haverford Trust Co Purchases 522 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $112.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

